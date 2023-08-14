Qualcomm Initiates Price War to Stimulate Sluggish Mobile Phone Market Recovery

Title: Qualcomm Initiates Price War as Mobile Phone Market Recovery Falls Short of Expectations

Date: August 14, 2023

The mobile phone market’s recovery has hit a roadblock, with Qualcomm taking drastic measures to stimulate customer demand. In an attempt to clear inventory and encourage purchases, Qualcomm has launched a price war by slashing prices on low-end 5G mobile phone chips by 10% to 20%. This price reduction is expected to continue throughout the fourth quarter of this year, and the possibility of intensified price cuts cannot be ruled out if inventory clearance falls behind expectations.

According to a report by DoNews, Qualcomm’s aggressive price cuts shed light on the sluggish state of the low-end 5G mobile phone market. Being a market leader in the non-Apple mid-to-high-end segment, Qualcomm’s focus on the mid-to-low-end market indicates an urgency to make way for the upcoming new generation of Snapdragon series mobile phone chips set to launch in mid-to-late October.

While MediaTek, another major player in the mobile phone chip market, may feel the impact of Qualcomm’s price war, industry analysts believe that the Taiwanese company’s recent surge in mobile phone chip shipments and its shift towards the mid-to-high-end market will soften the blow.

Analysts predict that the current downturn in the consumer market is likely to persist until the fourth quarter of this year. However, there is hope for a comprehensive improvement in the market next year. It is widely expected that both MediaTek and Qualcomm will see a significant decline in their operating performance in 2023, following the record-high levels achieved in 2022. It may take until at least 2024 for the market to regain its momentum and see a resurgence in these companies’ financial performance.

Overall, Qualcomm’s aggressive price reduction strategy reflects the challenging state of the mobile phone market. As the industry braces for continued uncertainties in the coming months, all eyes are on the market’s performance next year to determine the extent of its recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

