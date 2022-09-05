From August 31st to September 5th, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held in Beijing. Qualcomm joins hands with Wuxi Municipal Health Statistics Center, Wuxi Municipal Emergency Center, and Wuxi Mobile to jointly promote the “5G + Smart First Aid” project – “Qualcomm and Wuxi Partners Unleash the Potential of 5G Smart Medical Applications” was selected for this year’s Service Trade Fair The service demonstration case was awarded the “Science and Technology Innovation Service Demonstration Case”. This is the third consecutive year that Qualcomm has won this honor. The awarded cases range from “5G Pilot Program” to “5G Internet of Things Innovation Program”, and then to “5G + Smart First Aid” innovation cooperation and application, showing that Qualcomm and partners continue to deepen The rich practice of grasping the opportunities of digital transformation in the industry also highlights the importance of technological innovation and “horizontal” empowering ecological cooperation.

“Qualcomm and Wuxi Partners Unleash the Potential of 5G Smart Medical Applications” was awarded the “Science and Technology Innovation Service Demonstration Case” of the 2022 Service Trade Fair

On September 3, Xia Quan, global vice president of Qualcomm, shared a case entitled “Joining Hands to Unleash the Potential of 5G Smart Medical Applications” at the 2022 Service Trade Fair Service Demonstration Case Exchange Conference. He believes that 5G, as a universal connection platform, will enable a wider range of IoT applications with extreme bandwidth, reliable connection and ultra-low latency, as well as efficient computing brought by artificial intelligence (AI), and play a role in thousands of industries. positive effects. Qualcomm will continue to work with ecological partners to unleash the power of technology and accelerate the progress towards a bright future of intelligent interconnection between people and everything.

Xia Quan, global vice president of Qualcomm, shared a case at the 2022 Service Trade Fair Service Demonstration Case Exchange Conference

Multi-party to create a new model of “5G + smart medical care”

At present, the global medical and health industry is continuously integrating 5G, Internet of Things, AI, big data and other high-tech across borders, making medical services stride towards true intelligence, and also bringing the industry an unprecedented development opportunity – China According to data from the Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the global IoT medical market size in 2020 is 72.5 billion US dollars, and it is expected that by 2025, this number will increase to 188.2 billion US dollars, with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 39%. 5G-enabled IoT will play an important role in the entire healthcare process.

In this context, in 2021, Qualcomm will join hands with Wuxi Municipal Health Statistics Center, Wuxi Municipal Emergency Center, and Wuxi Mobile to promote the “5G + Smart First Aid” project based on the concept of win-win cooperation. The chip’s 5G smart network engine device can directly transmit the patient’s vital signs, on-board OBD and on-site audio and video data to the data center of the Municipal Health Commission through the 5G emergency special network to ensure the safety and reliability of medical data. Hospitals can obtain patient and ambulance information in real time and formulate rescue plans in advance. At the same time, the ambulance vehicle can also send priority control instructions on the road to realize the priority control of the signal of the ambulance vehicle, providing patients with a seamless green channel for medical treatment in the pre-hospital and the hospital. At present, Sifang has innovatively built a city-wide “5G Chest Pain Rescue Platform” with global coverage, universal participation and full management, using 5G to provide better technical support for application innovation in the medical industry, and create a new model of “5G + smart medical care”.

5G smart network engine equipment equipped with Qualcomm X55 chip on the ambulance

According to the statistics of medical experts, the 5G smart emergency system jointly built by the four parties can save an average of about 15 minutes of golden treatment time for chest pain patients. As of November 2021, the application has been connected to 4 tertiary hospitals, 14 secondary hospitals, 54 community health centers, and 84 ambulances in Wuxi, becoming a “more accurate medical treatment, more reliable dispatching and commanding, and better emergency transport”. A typical demonstration case of “efficient” 5G empowering smart emergency services.

Constantly breaking through the boundaries of innovation, IoT applications support the expansion of the digital economy

Today, the application scenarios of IoT technology are constantly expanding, providing strong support for the development of the digital economy. In the field of IoT, Qualcomm cooperates with more than 13,000 companies around the world to jointly promote the application of core IoT technologies in many vertical fields. In the meantime, Chinese partners have continuously improved the level of IoT technology innovation with the help of Qualcomm’s rich solutions, in smart city, smart office, smart transportation, smart retail, smart agriculture, smart life, smart logistics, smart health, industrial Internet and entertainment multimedia. and other fields to achieve rapid breakthroughs. At the same time, China‘s leading cellular IoT module manufacturers have accelerated their overseas expansion, their influence and competitiveness have been continuously improved, and they have steadily ranked among the world‘s leading manufacturers.

5G is an important support for the development of the Internet of Things industry. 5G technology is specially designed for the Internet of Everything, like a suitable brush, turning the beautiful picture of the Internet of Everything that could only come to mind into reality. With the integration of 5G with high-performance, low-power computing and terminal-side AI, terminals can be connected to the cloud in real time, digital transformation will continue to accelerate, and the integration of the digital economy and the real economy will achieve more significant results. Qualcomm’s leadership in the mobile field will help partners seize new opportunities for the intelligent interconnection of everything.

In the future, Qualcomm will continue to work with ecological partners to help the expansion and popularization of intelligent connected terminals and accelerate the innovation of the mobile ecosystem through the “invent-sharing-collaboration” business model and key technologies such as advanced connectivity, computing and AI. Promote the landing of more application scenarios. Under the vision of “connecting all things with intelligence” enabled by 5G, we will share new opportunities brought by innovation with our partners.