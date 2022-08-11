Original title: Qualcomm Mengpu: Building a 5G Industrial Ecology and Pushing the Innovation and Cooperation Development of the Technology Industry

On August 10, 2022, during the 2022 World 5G Conference, the Global 5G Technology Cooperation Forum was successfully held in Harbin. With the theme of “Digital Future Leads Science and Technology Cooperation”, the event brought together experts, scholars from international organizations, scientific research institutes, and senior executives of communication industry enterprises, focusing on 5G to empower thousands of industries and industries with new explorations and new visions, emphasis on The topics of humanistic leadership of global digital economy openness and cooperation, and the promotion of openness and integration between multiple technology routes were discussed. At the same time, topics related to improving the innovative practice of the international governance system of the digital economy were discussed.

Meng Pu, Chairman of Qualcomm China, delivered a keynote speech at the Global 5G Technology Cooperation Forum at the 2022 World 5G Conference

Meng Pu, Chairman of Qualcomm China, attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech entitled “Building a 5G Industrial Ecology to Create a Positive Example of Technological Innovation Cooperation”, sharing Qualcomm’s continuous technological innovation and close cooperation with the ecosystem The important achievements of scientific and technological innovation cooperation under the Qualcomm report emphasize that the development of 5G is inseparable from the unremitting efforts and collaborative cooperation of the industrial value chain and ecosystem, and expresses that Qualcomm has always been firmly optimistic about the long-term improvement of the Chinese economy.

He said that Qualcomm has had a long-term and in-depth cooperation with China‘s mobile communication industry for nearly 30 years. In the process, Qualcomm has seen the strong development vitality of its partners and rapid progress in various development stages. Qualcomm will continue to adhere to the concept of “rooting in China, sharing wisdom, and achieving innovation”, and will work with Chinese ecological partners to accelerate innovation in the mobile ecosystem, promote the implementation of more application scenarios, and empower Chinese industries to open up new opportunities.

Leaders, distinguished guests, good afternoon, I am very pleased to participate in this afternoon’s forum.

For Qualcomm, from 3G, 4G to 5G, we have many partners in the mobile communication field and industry chain, especially Chinese partners. Today, I would like to share with you a specific example of Qualcomm’s global cooperation, how to jointly promote technological progress and industrial development with partners in the 5G field.

Since the commercial use of 5G, it has been widely used in the world. More than 210 operators have already deployed 5G networks. According to market forecasts, from 2020 to 2025, global 5G mobile phone sales are expected to exceed 5 billion units. At the same time, 5G applications are far more than smartphones. It can be applied in many vertical fields, such as Internet of Vehicles, autonomous driving, mechanical control, industrial manufacturing, energy development, smart agriculture, smart cities, and more. 5G will play a positive role in thousands of industries. According to forecasts, by 2035, 5G will generate more than $13 trillion in economic output worldwide.

In the past, we usually say that the mobile communication industry is one G in 10 years. Standards have played an important role in the 40-year development process from 1G to today’s 5G. Globally standardized technologies have enabled the rapid growth of 5G and the broader success of mobile technology. If standards vary across regions, mobile technology will not be able to achieve the scale and scope it has affected so far, and competing standards will cause interoperability problems, drive up equipment costs for operators and consumers, and make global market expansion difficult. more complicated. The successful deployment of 5G validates that companies across regions, and even entire ecosystems, are doing the right thing to continue focusing on global standards. 5G is the 5G of the world. Adhere to openness, so that 5G will show better development prospects from the beginning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

