On August 10, 2022, during the 2022 World 5G Conference, the Global 5G Technology Cooperation Forum was successfully held in Harbin. With the theme of “Digital Future Leads Science and Technology Cooperation”, the event brought together experts, scholars from international organizations, scientific research institutes, and senior executives of communication industry enterprises, focusing on 5G to empower thousands of industries and industries with new explorations and new visions, emphasis on The topics of humanistic leadership of global digital economy openness and cooperation, and the promotion of openness and integration between multiple technology routes were discussed. At the same time, topics related to improving the innovative practice of the international governance system of the digital economy were discussed.
Meng Pu, Chairman of Qualcomm China, delivered a keynote speech at the Global 5G Technology Cooperation Forum at the 2022 World 5G Conference
Meng Pu, Chairman of Qualcomm China, attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech entitled “Building a 5G Industrial Ecology to Create a Positive Example of Technological Innovation Cooperation”, sharing Qualcomm’s continuous technological innovation and close cooperation with the ecosystem The important achievements of scientific and technological innovation cooperation under the Qualcomm report emphasize that the development of 5G is inseparable from the unremitting efforts and collaborative cooperation of the industrial value chain and ecosystem, and expresses that Qualcomm has always been firmly optimistic about the long-term improvement of the Chinese economy.
He said that Qualcomm has had a long-term and in-depth cooperation with China‘s mobile communication industry for nearly 30 years. In the process, Qualcomm has seen the strong development vitality of its partners and rapid progress in various development stages. Qualcomm will continue to adhere to the concept of “rooting in China, sharing wisdom, and achieving innovation”, and will work with Chinese ecological partners to accelerate innovation in the mobile ecosystem, promote the implementation of more application scenarios, and empower Chinese industries to open up new opportunities.
Leaders, distinguished guests, good afternoon, I am very pleased to participate in this afternoon’s forum.
For Qualcomm, from 3G, 4G to 5G, we have many partners in the mobile communication field and industry chain, especially Chinese partners. Today, I would like to share with you a specific example of Qualcomm’s global cooperation, how to jointly promote technological progress and industrial development with partners in the 5G field.
Since the commercial use of 5G, it has been widely used in the world. More than 210 operators have already deployed 5G networks. According to market forecasts, from 2020 to 2025, global 5G mobile phone sales are expected to exceed 5 billion units. At the same time, 5G applications are far more than smartphones. It can be applied in many vertical fields, such as Internet of Vehicles, autonomous driving, mechanical control, industrial manufacturing, energy development, smart agriculture, smart cities, and more. 5G will play a positive role in thousands of industries. According to forecasts, by 2035, 5G will generate more than $13 trillion in economic output worldwide.
In the past, we usually say that the mobile communication industry is one G in 10 years. Standards have played an important role in the 40-year development process from 1G to today’s 5G. Globally standardized technologies have enabled the rapid growth of 5G and the broader success of mobile technology. If standards vary across regions, mobile technology will not be able to achieve the scale and scope it has affected so far, and competing standards will cause interoperability problems, drive up equipment costs for operators and consumers, and make global market expansion difficult. more complicated. The successful deployment of 5G validates that companies across regions, and even entire ecosystems, are doing the right thing to continue focusing on global standards. 5G is the 5G of the world. Adhere to openness, so that 5G will show better development prospects from the beginning.
For 5G technology, the third version of the 5G standard, 3GPP Release 17, is frozen, providing a solid technical foundation for wider industry applications. This not only marks the successful conclusion of the first stage of 5G technology evolution, but also lays the foundation for the next evolution of Release 18 and future versions. We will continue to promote the evolution of 5G standards, enabling new features and functions, and extending 5G from mobile broadband to new terminals, new services, and new industry and enterprise market segments.
Qualcomm has always put research and development first, constantly breaking the boundaries of mobile technology, and through the “invent-sharing-collaboration” business model, it has created new possibilities for the mobile communication industry and laid the foundation for the innovation of ecological partners. Since its establishment, Qualcomm’s cumulative R&D investment has exceeded 75 billion US dollars. Since 2006, our annual R&D investment has reached more than 20% of the company’s annual revenue. Continued reinvestment in new R&D projects will enable Qualcomm to achieve breakthroughs in fundamental technologies in 5G-Advanced, 6G and beyond.
So far, the achievements of 5G commercial use have come from the unremitting efforts of many companies in the industrial value chain and ecosystem. We have been working closely with the global ecosystem to enable and expand the ecosystem and accelerate innovation globally through Qualcomm’s business model, underlying technologies and advanced platforms and solutions. In China, the development of 5G is in the starting stage, and with the support of the government and industry, there will be more opportunities in the future. This has important implications for Qualcomm and the industry as a whole.
Qualcomm has always defined itself as a research and development unit in the mobile communication industry, and actively shared its innovative achievements with the industry chain in the form of technology authorization and chip products, helping more companies to enter the market and participate in competition in a relatively short period of time. Each year the Snapdragon mobile platform is released, it sets a new benchmark for the top Android experience. We are very happy and proud to see that many Chinese partners are able to take full advantage of these new platforms and combine their respective innovations to build flagship mobile terminals into professional-grade cameras, intelligent personal assistants and top game terminals, satisfying global consumers’ high demand for high-end gaming devices. Demand for quality flagship phones.
Qualcomm has had a long-term and in-depth cooperation with China‘s mobile communication industry for nearly 30 years. During this process, we have also seen the strong development vitality of our partners and rapid progress in various development stages. In 2018, Qualcomm and China‘s leading terminal manufacturers jointly released the “5G Pilot Program” to support Chinese manufacturers to launch the first batch of 5G terminals in the world. Since the launch of the “5G Pilot Program”, the global market share of China‘s top five mobile phone manufacturers has increased by more than one-third, and brand awareness and reputation have also been further improved. This project is a positive example of innovative cooperation between Qualcomm and Chinese manufacturers on a global scale. It has been rated as a “Science and Technology Innovation Service Demonstration Case” by the 2020 China International Service Trade Fair and a “2021 Foreign-funded Enterprise Integration into Dual Cycle Practice Cases” at the 2021 China International Import Expo. , and won the “People’s Choice Ingenuity Service Award” from People’s Daily Online.
In the field of IoT, Qualcomm jointly launched the “5G IoT Innovation Plan” with more than 20 leading Chinese companies in July 2020, continuing to expand the latest 5G technology to a wide range of IoT segments. Through this plan, we have in-depth cooperation with Chinese manufacturers to promote the commercial implementation of the first batch of 5G IoT terminals in the industry, which are widely used in news live broadcast, epidemic prevention and control, telemedicine, smart rescue and other fields. At the same time, these manufacturers have also leveraged Qualcomm’s global 5G solutions to accelerate the development of overseas markets, and have achieved remarkable results. In the third quarter of 2021, five Chinese manufacturers, including Quectel, ranked among the top five TOP5 in the global cellular IoT module market, accounting for nearly 60% of the market share. This is another successful case in which Qualcomm and Chinese manufacturers have combined the characteristics of “5G empowers thousands of industries” to expand cooperation fields, carry out innovative cooperation and achieve positive progress. The “5G IoT Innovation Plan” was also rated as a “Science and Technology Innovation Service Demonstration Case” at the 2021 Service Trade Fair.
This year, we worked with many partners to compile “Sailing to the Sea – 2022 Qualcomm IoT Innovative Application Blue Book”, deciphering the secrets of Chinese IoT companies’ success in developing overseas markets through vivid cases, showing that Chinese companies are moving towards digital civilization Innovation and cooperation in the new era. This is also the third consecutive year that we have launched an IoT case set powered by 5G.
5G-enabled intelligent connected vehicles are the blue ocean of the next mobile intelligent terminal. Currently, more than 150 million vehicles worldwide have adopted Qualcomm automotive technology. Qualcomm is actively carrying out industrial ecological cooperation in China, including more than 20 domestic leading companies, and the fields of cooperation are becoming more and more extensive. 5G technology helps China‘s auto industry to achieve transformation, upgrading and green development.
With the development of 5G technology, the new generation of mobile computing platform XR will have broad prospects and infinite application possibilities, accelerating the opening of a new era of “metaverse” space computing. In March 2022, Qualcomm announced the establishment of a $100 million Snapdragon Yuan Universe Fund to support the innovation of the entire ecosystem; in July 2022, Zhonghe Group, China Mobile and Qualcomm jointly announced that the plan will be based on the +XR” empowered 5G unbounded XR event experience solution to create a new application scenario of the Beijing Workers Stadium “Worker Metaverse” that integrates data and reality.
At the same time, we are constantly strengthening cooperation with Chinese local governments and industrial partners. We have established 5 joint innovation centers in Nanjing, Chongqing, Qingdao, Nanchang and Hangzhou to promote innovation in the mobile communication industry in these cities.
In the past few years, despite the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic on the world economy, Qualcomm has been firmly optimistic about the fundamentals of China‘s long-term economic growth. As one of the few foreign companies in China, since 2018, the number of our employees in China has achieved double-digit growth almost every year. Qualcomm has always emphasized strengthening investment in the Chinese market, deepening relationships with Chinese partners, and supporting the development of China‘s 5G and 5G+ industries.
In May 2021, the second phase of the Qualcomm-Quanxun RF project also started in Wuxi High-tech Zone, covering an area of 20,000 square meters. demand, and help the development of the 5G industry.
In addition, Qualcomm also supports start-ups in China through venture capital. So far, it has invested in more than 70 companies, of which nearly 20 have been invested in the past three years.
Wisdom is connected, all things are born. Qualcomm will adhere to the concept of “rooted in China, share wisdom, and achieve innovation”, and continue to work with ecological partners to help the expansion and popularization of intelligent networked terminals and accelerate the mobile ecosystem with key technologies such as advanced connectivity, computing and AI. Innovation, to promote the landing of more application scenarios.
Let us work together and work together to unleash the power of science and technology and accelerate toward a bright future where people and all things are intelligently interconnected.
