Qualcomm presented itself at CES 2023 with a series of announcements concerning the automotive world. The most important of these involves the introduction of the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC in the Snapdragon Digital Chassis product line. The Flex SoC is designed to support mixed criticality workloads on compute resources that mix different brands, allowing digital cockpit, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and AD functions to coexist with a single processor.

Qualcomm also unveiled a new concept car that showcases how Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions integrate technologies from a diverse ecosystem of companies to deliver highly personalized and intuitive experiences, including immersive infotainment, driver assistance and enhanced safety. The manufacturer says the system offers a “highly customizable and intuitive” experience for driver and passengers. Qualcomm believes that the cars of the future will be highly customizable, using artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.

In this regard, the American company has shown how the artificial intelligence of the system is exploited, in combination with that intended for facial recognition. This is able to identify each person sitting in the car and automatically adjust various settings accordingly, such as climate control or seat position. It also offers previously used apps and content in the car in the various displays located in the front or rear area.

Qualcomm collaborated with Amazon Music, Bose, Zoom and Vector Unit to develop the system. In “each area of ​​the car” it is possible to set the audio according to your needs, as well as activate a system that suppresses engine noise. This specific feature actually suggests that this system isn’t just for electric cars. A modern voice control system is also provided.

Lo screen shown in the concept was created in collaboration with the Taiwanese company AUO and measures 55 inches. It is concave with a built-in camera for video calling. The size of the rear-seat screens hasn’t been specified, but they are said to be designed for playing online video games and using other multimedia content. Qualcomm has already begun sampling the chip, but production for customers won’t begin until 2024. However, the first Snapdragon Ride Flex-equipped vehicles aren’t expected to hit the market until 2025. Qualcomm also pointed out that the Snapdragon Ride platform has achieved tremendous success, with an accelerating adoption rate from major global automakers rapidly developing solutions ADAS and AD with it.