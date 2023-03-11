Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7 CPU abandons Samsung’s foundry: Netizens are happy

The Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Snapdragon 7 Gen1 and other chips manufactured by Samsung seem to have left “bad comments” among the people for heat generation and high power consumption. From the perspective of Gen2, the performance has improved a lot.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in the second half of the year, the new Snapdragon 7 Series U (Snapdragon 7+ or Snapdragon 7 Gen2) expected to be released on March 17 is still manufactured by TSMC.

SamMobile said Samsung lost the Qualcomm order.

It is reported that Snapdragon 7+ Gen1 is based on TSMC 4nm, and the CPU architecture is 1 Cortex-X2 large core (2.92GHz), 3 Cortex-A710 large cores (2.5GHz) and 4 Cortex-A510 small cores (1.8GHz). Integrated Adreno 725 GPU, frequency 580MHz. From a certain point of view, Snapdragon 7+ Gen1 is a down-clocked version of Snapdragon 8+ Gen1.

In terms of running points, Snapdragon 7+ Gen1 is expected to be on par with Dimensity 9000.

In this regard, it is no wonder that some netizens directly called out, they are very happy, and they are looking forward to it.