Investing.com – Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Data showed that the company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and its earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $0.03 and its total revenue was $389.1M, while the previous survey of analysts by Yingwei Finance Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $380.77M , with EPS of $0.02.

Shares of Qualtrics International rose 1.25% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, trading around $11.35.

Shares of Qualtrics International have risen 8 percent so far this year, roughly in line with the Nasdaq Composite’s 8.09 percent gain over the same period.

Before Qualtrics International announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

Microsoft released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with earnings per share of $2.32 on revenue of $52.7B, and Wall Street’s expectations for the company’s earnings per share were $2.3 on revenue of $53.12B.

In addition, TSMC’s performance report released on January 12 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $19.93B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $20.38B .

