Home Business Qualtrics International’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provider Investing.com
Business

Qualtrics International’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provider Investing.com

by admin
Qualtrics International’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provider Investing.com

Investing.com – Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Data showed that the company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and its earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $0.03 and its total revenue was $389.1M, while the previous survey of analysts by Yingwei Finance Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $380.77M , with EPS of $0.02.

Shares of Qualtrics International rose 1.25% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, trading around $11.35.

Shares of Qualtrics International have risen 8 percent so far this year, roughly in line with the Nasdaq Composite’s 8.09 percent gain over the same period.

Before Qualtrics International announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

Microsoft released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with earnings per share of $2.32 on revenue of $52.7B, and Wall Street’s expectations for the company’s earnings per share were $2.3 on revenue of $53.12B.

In addition, TSMC’s performance report released on January 12 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $19.93B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $20.38B .

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

See also  SMEs, Intesa securitizes loans and frees up resources for new loans

You may also like

From BNP Paribas a new series of Memory...

Boeing (BA.US) 2022 Q4 revenue of US$19.98 billion...

illegal monopoly on the advertising market

STM preview: rather resilient outlook 2023 (analysts)

Transport and logistics in the grip of bureaucracy...

Financial Breakfast on January 26: Gold hovers around...

Thematic ETFs increasingly strategic for investors. Focus on...

Packaging of America Q4 EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue...

Agrivoltaic, CVA and BF together for the development...

Tesla’s Q4 revenue and net profit exceeded expectations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy