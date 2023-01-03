Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-01-03

Due to the concept of sauce-flavored liquor and prepared dishes, Quanjude’s stock price doubled in 11 days and was suspended for verification. In the morning, the reporter called Quanjude as an investor. Regarding the strategic intention of launching two customized sauce-flavored liquors, the company stated that liquor is a newly listed business of the company, and there is no further follow-up work.

Quanjude: The launch of Maotai-flavored liquor products is the follow-up of the company’s new business and there are no more follow-up actions