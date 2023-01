Due to the concept of sauce-flavored liquor and prepared dishes, Quanjude’s stock price doubled in 11 days and was suspended for verification. In the morning, the reporter called Quanjude as an investor. Regarding the strategic intention of launching two customized sauce-flavored liquors, the company stated that liquor is a newly listed business of the company, and there is no further follow-up work.

This content is original by China News , and the copyright belongs to China News . Without the written authorization of China News , it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]