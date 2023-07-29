Quantitative Tightening: what happens with QE in reverse and how quickly the BTPs “in the stomach” of the ECB will fall

*note by Lorenzo Ciotti and Carlo Cottarelli

On 2 February 2023, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank announced the decision to reverse, approximately 8 years after its inception, the Quantitative Easing (QE) policy, i.e. the purchase of securities issued by Eurozone countries.[1] This policy has led in recent years to a rapid increase in the holding of such securities not only on the balance sheet of the ECB but also on those of the national central banks of the euro area, which in practice made up around 90 per cent of purchases.

During the new phase (defined by symmetry Quantitative Tightening, QT), bond holdings are declining, which means that financial markets will have to absorb an increasing share of the debt previously held by our central bank and national banks. It is particularly interesting to evaluate the implications that the QT will have on the market for our government bonds (BTPs), which to date have the highest spread with respect to German Bunds on ten-year maturities in the euro area (even Greece now has one lower spread).

Until 2020, the ECB’s asset purchase program (APP) comprised four sub-programmes:

the public sector purchase program (PSPP), which began in March 2015 for the purchase of securities issued by governments, public agencies and international institutions located in the euro area;

the corporate sector purchase program (CSPP), which began in June 2016 for the purchase of bonds and commercial paper issued by non-financial companies of euro area countries;

the third cover bond purchase program (CBPP3), started in October 2014 for the purchase of covered bank bonds;

the asset-backed securities purchase program (ABSPP), started in November 2014 for the purchase of securities issued following the securitization of bank loans.

The PSPP is by far the program with the greatest weight: at 2,696 billion euro, in June 2023 it represented around 80 per cent of the APP portfolio (3,373 billion; Table 1).

The ECB’s purchases were divided among the various euro area countries on the basis of each country’s share of the ECB’s capital (the so-called capital key), which for Italy is 16.9 per cent.[2]

In March 2020, the ECB added to these securities purchase programs (to support Eurozone countries during the Covid-19 pandemic) the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP), which through the purchase of public securities and private individuals has injected a further significant amount of liquidity into the economy. In December 2022, the PEPP amounted to 1,661 billion.

How many BTPs have been bought through these programs? We don’t know exactly. However, from the balance sheets of the ECB and the Bank of Italy it is estimated that in December 2022 the BTPs held by the ECB and the Bank of Italy amounted to approximately 697 billion, 444 in the PSPP and 253 in the PEPP (equal to 25 per cent of the public debt Italian). How quickly will this amount be reduced?

The press release of 2 February announced the reduction of the portfolio of securities held directly by the ECB and national banks at a rate of 15 billion per month, from March to June 2023. For reference it is useful to recall that in the QT of the Federal Reserve (the American central bank) resumed in 2022, after the brief interlude of 2017-2019, the reduction in the holding of US securities proceeds at a rate of around 60 billion per month.[3] This is 1 percent of initial holdings (5.767 billion in US Treasuries as of May 2022). The 15 billion euro announced by the ECB instead constitute 0.3 per cent of initial holdings (4,404 billion in February 2023). The ECB’s QT therefore proceeds at a significantly slower pace.

In practice, the reduction in securities holdings of 15 billion per month was achieved not through sales of securities on the market but simply by not entirely renewing the maturing securities acquired through the APP programs (for now the securities acquired under the PEPP program have been entirely renewed). In fact, the number of securities that mature each month amounts to values ​​significantly higher than 15 billion (Fig. 1).

At this pace, how long will it take for BTPs held in the Eurosystem (ECB and Bank of Italy) to return to pre-pandemic levels?

We assume that:

pending new indications from the ECB on the intensity of future monthly reductions, the ECB should maintain the current pace (15 billion for public and private securities), involving at a certain point also PEPP securities;

80 per cent of non-renewed maturing securities (15 billion) are made up of public securities (therefore 12 billion), in line with the share of these securities on the total purchased;

even in the non-renewal of securities, the ECB uses the capital key (about 17 per cent) to determine the distribution among countries of the aforementioned 12 billion.

On the basis of these hypotheses, a monthly reduction in Italian government bonds of approximately 2 billion is obtained, equal to 24 billion per year. In this case, the balance of BTPs in the Eurosystem would return to 2019 levels (about 364 billion) in 12-13 years, in 2036 (Fig. 2). It would then take another 13 years (it would go to 2049) to return to the levels of 2015, i.e. the first year of QE (Fig. 2).

If, on the other hand, the ECB decided to completely interrupt the renewal of the BTPs of the PSPP programme, instead maintaining the complete renewal of the PEPP ones, the monthly reduction would immediately pass to around 30 billion euro. If this pace were maintained subsequently (extending the non-renewal to PEPPs at a certain point) then the aforementioned times would be halved: we would return, indicatively, to the amounts of 2019 in 2030 and those of 2015 in 2042. quite long.

