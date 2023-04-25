Quantum computer: Physics genius wants to stand up to IBM and Google

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder have Max Planck researcher Immanuel Bloch (right) explain how a quantum computer works. Bloch sits on the scientific advisory board of the startup Planqc, which wants to sell new computers to industry picture alliance / SVEN SIMON-Koch-Bayerische Staats | Joerg Koch/ Bavarian State Chancellery

Once upon a time there was a consultant who founded a start-up – this is how many stories in the scene begin. Alexander Glätzle was also a management consultant before founding his startup Planqc. But this is where the similarities end: he is actually a theoretical physicist. These are the researchers who want to convince us that we live in a black hole. Or it There are parallel universes where you are the pope.

Glätzle’s theories sound less crazy, because it’s “only” about new types of quantum computers. You’ve been hearing about them for years, they should be on the market by now, right? Wrong: Although quantum computers have made enormous progress in recent years, only a few of the new computing machines have made it from the laboratory to the economy. Self Google and IBM keep struggling with the technology. And the computers are usually only faster for abstract problems. So what does Glätzle do differently with Planqc?

Nobel Prize candidate and sums in the millions

A small digression on this: Normally, theoretical physicists rush ahead with their ideas in practice. They leave the confirmation of their theses in the real world to the experimental physicists. There are often years between theory and practice, but sometimes theories can never be confirmed with experiments and only work on paper.