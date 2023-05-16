Quarrel in the workplace: worker stabs a colleague

A 52-year-old Guinean he was stabbed last night, Monday 15 May, in Milan by a fellow countryman during an argument. It happened around 22.45 in a train maintenance facility of via Ruccelai. The victim suffered a wound to the abdomen and was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital where, after surgery, he was hospitalized in a non-life threatening condition.

The 60-year-old alleged attacker was reported in a state of freedom for attempted murder

He told the Carabinieri that he had been stabbed by a 60-year-old Gambian colleague, a worker at the same train cleaning company. The 60-year-old alleged attacker was reported in a state of freedom for attempted murder.

