Home » Quarrel in the workplace: worker stabs a colleague
Business

Quarrel in the workplace: worker stabs a colleague

by admin
Quarrel in the workplace: worker stabs a colleague

Quarrel in the workplace: worker stabs a colleague

A 52-year-old Guinean he was stabbed last night, Monday 15 May, in Milan by a fellow countryman during an argument. It happened around 22.45 in a train maintenance facility of via Ruccelai. The victim suffered a wound to the abdomen and was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital where, after surgery, he was hospitalized in a non-life threatening condition.

The 60-year-old alleged attacker was reported in a state of freedom for attempted murder

He told the Carabinieri that he had been stabbed by a 60-year-old Gambian colleague, a worker at the same train cleaning company. The 60-year-old alleged attacker was reported in a state of freedom for attempted murder.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Auto, global sales down. Toyota in the lead. electric and Chinese boom

You may also like

Kozlovs (European Court of Auditors): “The war against...

Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for...

National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the...

Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is...

Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank

Expansion of the power grid necessary for the...

Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni...

Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively...

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy