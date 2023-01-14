BlackRock, the world‘s largest fund manager, reported net income of $1.36 billion, or $8.93 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 18% from $1.65 billion, or 10.68 per share, for the same period of 2021.

Revenue fell 15% to $4.34 billion from the same period a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings per share of $8.11 on revenues of $4.26 billion.

Here’s how the various divisions performed:

Assets under management (AUM) stood at $8.59 trillion, down 14% from $10.01 trillion a year ago.

“BlackRock delivered more than $300 billion in net inflows and positive organic growth in core fees in 2022,” said CEO Laurence Fink. “These industry-leading results reflect the decisions of thousands of organizations and investors who are continually putting their trust in BlackRock”.

While, revenues in the fourth quarter were $113.7 billion, down from $211.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. If you analyze inflows by type of investment, +61.4 billion comes from active management, +84.3 billion from indices and ETFs, -31.9 billion from cash management.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that “negative markets have had a material impact” on the company’s financial results, hitting revenues and profits.

Larry Fink: BlackRock is not immune to market conditions

The wealth manager “was not immune to complex and volatile market conditions,” Fink said in an internal memo to employees, seen by the Financial Times.

Additionally, he noted that the operating environment “is unlike anything we’ve seen in decades.”

Fink said “2022 was a year of huge transition for geopolitics and markets,” adding that “this was the first time in decades that both stock and bond markets fell simultaneously.”