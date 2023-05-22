Home » Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks put the turbo. Here because
Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks put the turbo. Here because

Overall the season of Italian quarterly is positive and has allowed theItalian index FTSE Mib to get closer to the area of ​​the 28 thousand points. The best compartment of Business Square was undoubtedly the banking sector with record results for both large and medium-small banks thanks to the sharp increase in the interest margin (with the exception of Fineco’s sour note). In terms of performance in Bag the best of the sector in May, the month of publication of the quarterly reports, were Unicredit, Banco BPM and BPER.

The luxury sector is also doing wellor as results. However, stock market performance showed a decline for luxury stocks after a long bull run (such as Moncler) due to expectations of a possible drop in demand for luxury goods in the next quarter. More shadows than lights for the telecommunications sector. Telecom Italy in particular, in addition to the corporate affairs, showed yet another increase in debt.

We believe that i next quarterly results should show a significant slowdown in earnings growth especially for stocks of the manufacturing sector which have shown a significant drop in economic activity in recent months (strong decrease in production and orders) as highlighted by the prospective PMI indices in Italy.

Even the banking sector will not repeat the record numbers of the first quarter. However, we believe that despite a slowdown in profitability growth, banks can continue to show positive performance also in the next quarter thanks to the ECB’s rate hike policies and the low risk of contagion from the crisis of US regional banks.

*Comment by Filippo Diodovich, Senior Market Strategist of IG Italia

