Quarterly Inspection Results Revealed: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, Tencent, and JD.com Disclose Results

Hong Kong stocks this week’s preview: Hang Seng Index will announce quarterly inspection results, Tencent and JD.com will disclose results

News from the Associated Press on August 14 (edited by Ma Yijie)The Financial Associated Press brings you this week’s Hong Kong stock news:

global macro

Tuesday (August 15): U.S. July retail sales data; APEC energy ministers meeting;

Wednesday (August 16): EIA crude oil inventories for the week of August 11 in the United States;

Thursday (August 17): The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its monetary policy meeting; the number of initial jobless claims in the week of August 12 in the United States;

China macro

This week, the People’s Bank of China will have 18 billion yuan of reverse repos due in the open market, of which 3 billion yuan, 6 billion yuan, 2 billion yuan, 5 billion yuan, and 2 billion yuan will be due from Monday to Friday; 15) will also have 400 billion yuan of MLF due.

Tuesday (August 15): The State Council Information Office will hold a press conference on the operation of the national economy; China’s July industrial added value, urban surveyed unemployment rate, total retail sales of consumer goods, fixed asset investment, and national real estate development investment data; national statistics The bureau will announce the sales prices of residential properties in 70 large and medium-sized cities.

Industry News

Wednesday (August 16): 2023 World Robot Conference held

Friday (August 18): The 2023 China Computing Power Infrastructure Conference opens

Hong Kong stock news

This Friday, the Hang Seng Index Company will announce the results of the Hang Seng Index Series Review for the second quarter of 2023.

Monday (August 14): Xiaomi Group will hold a new product launch conference

Tuesday (August 15): Tencent Music, 361 Degrees, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Weimob Group, Xinte Energy, and Yaoshibang will announce their results

Wednesday (August 16): Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Tencent Holdings, JD Group, JD Logistics, Samsonite, Sun Hung Kai will announce results

Thursday (August 17): Bilibili, Lenovo Group, Fuyao Glass, Maoyan Entertainment, will announce results

Friday (August 18): Xiaopeng Motors, CNOOC, China Resources Beer, and Longfor Group will announce their results.

