Quelle Histoire, tales suitable for children: the publishing house lands in Italy

Albin Queru and Bruno Wennagel, founders of the publishing house Quelle Histoire

Quelle Histoire, in the catalog of the French publishing house many books dedicated to historical figures and told with “simplicity”

And simple and immediate storya selection tailored to the child’s imagination of events, curiosities and characteristics of the life of adults history charactersae of the many contemporary or disappeared civilizations, a goriginal graphic and distinctive that gives life to a world inhabited by protagonists who trigger an instant sympathy and empathy in children, allowing them to immerse themselves in history and stories, are some of the key elements of the success of Quelle Histoire, the publishing house founded by Albin Queru and Bruno Wennagelleader in France for the sale of historical books for children, which from today, distributed by ALI, arrives in Italy.

Strong one catalog of over 350 titles composed of engaging short stories, modern illustrations, maps, timelines and educational games, which have reached over 3.5 million copies sold since 2012 – in addition to more than 3 million downloads for applications and 17 million plays for audiobooks launched in 2019 – Quelle Histoire debuts in Italy with a first summer launch of 14 titles (Galileo, Gli Egizi, I Greci, I Romani, Marco Polo, Sissi, Cesare, Cleopatra, Cristoforo Colombo, Leonardo Da Vinci, Elisabetta II , Napoleon, Picasso, Walt Disney), to be followed by 11 other titles by the end of 2023.

