Questions and answers on energetic refurbishment

Hermes: The first thing I look at is my building. What condition is it in? What year is it from? With buildings from the 1990s, everything is usually fine. On the other hand, if the building is from the 1980s or earlier, I should take a closer look. Is there a maintenance backlog? If steps are necessary in the foreseeable future, I should consult an energy consultant. The consultant tells me what is energetically possible and how this can be implemented in the building. If you then define where you want to go with the building in 20 or 30 years, you can set a timetable. Sometimes only one part is defective, such as the roof. But if scaffolding is already in place, it makes a lot of sense to do other things as well, because otherwise, in a few years, windows will have to be replaced or the facade renovated, which would then entail additional costs.

