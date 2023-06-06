Queues on the A10, Autofiori will remove building sites on weekends

Listen to the audio version of the article

Removal of the most impactful construction sites on the A10 on weekends and halt to all work from the third week of July. These are the measures, in summary, that the leaders of Autofiori and the Liguria Region agreed on during the meeting convened by the Ligurian governor, Giovanni Toti, after the long queues (up to 24 kilometres) that occurred last weekend on the A10.

Positive outcome, according to the Region

«It is a positive outcome – Toti said – within the limits of the fact that the works must be carried out and the deadlines that Europe imposes are tight. The plan presented to try to mitigate the inconvenience, between now and the third week of July, when the construction sites will be removed, at least one week ahead of schedule, is important and goes in two directions: on the one hand, removing some construction sites with the greatest impact, especially those towards Savona, which intercept a greater flow of traffic, and on the other hand gain two lanes, in the direction of the greater return flows, in the Ventimiglia-Genoa direction”.

Toti then underlined that “the effects of this remodulation will be evaluated as early as next weekend, when the plan will be implemented very quickly in its first phase to then monitor its progress in the coming weeks”.

The plan in detail

In detail, the extraordinary plan of Autostrada dei Fiori provides for the removal of all the construction sites between Imperia and Savona in the direction of Genoa on weekends, starting from Sunday 11 June to facilitate the return traffic flow.

Furthermore, the concessionaire will anticipate the conclusion of the modernization works of the Poggi and Barbarossa tunnels, located between Imperia Ovest and Arma di Taggia, by 15 days (new deadline: 14 July 2023) and by seven days those relating to the Amoretti tunnel, located between Arma of Taggia and Sanremo (new deadline for works: 21 July 2023).