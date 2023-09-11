Queues outside stores all over Italy, Swatch relaunches with the new model

Swatch launches the new model Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms. The collaboration with Blancpain is a success

Many years have passed since an unknown Swiss watch factory called Swatch launched a cheap, transparent plastic quartz model on the market, the famous Jelly Fish, now a cult object, almost unobtainable.. After a great success made up of new, different, colorful models and made of different materials, the brand had become a little tarnished and a little less sought after, especially by young people, the main target. Now, however, the company has changed its strategy and, it seems with great success, if we take into account the queues at the shops waiting for the new model. In many cities already last Saturday the shops were besieged by young people, especially, waiting to buy the new one Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms, made in collaboration with the seventy-year-old luxury Swiss watch house Blancpain, specializing in diving watches.

Swatch, the ocean behind the new highly sought-after model

Since 1992 the historic house has been part of the Swatch group but it is the first time that a collaborative product has been created. The ocean is the basis of the mood of the new jewel. A retro splendor with an original design with a simple and intuitive charm. The model has three most important features: waterproof under water with a readable dial and a rotating bezel to calculate the remaining oxygen time. Il Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms, it is thus available in five models inspired by the 5 oceans. All are made of bioceramic material which has become, for Swatch, the main material together with plastic.

The new “witness of the oceans” is water resistant up to 91 meters and has all the technology of the brand’s well-known Scuba (since 1990). The transparent bottom of the watch allows you to see the movement in motion, with a rotor (which winds the watch by hand) decorated with underwater motifs. Another aspect of success, also used by other companies, is that of the limited edition and the possibility of purchasing only one per person. A strategy also used with the same success in the launch of the Bioceramic Moonswatch, made with Omega and sold at the top price for the house average of 260 euros.

