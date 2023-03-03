Home Business Quick news: 1. The Shanghai stock index rebounded in a V shape again today. With the help of financial stocks in the afternoon, it hit a new high since this round of rebound. 2. The Chinese prefix sector broke out collectively. Zhongcheng, China Shipbuilding Technology, Offcn Hi-Tech rose by the daily limit, China Railway Assembly rose by more than 15%, and China Satcom, China Communications Construction, China Shipbuilding, and CRRC rose by more than 5%. 3. Chip stocks were strong throughout the day. Biwin Storage, Qipai Technology, Tongfu Microelectronics, Kangqiang Electronics rose by the daily limit, Xiaocheng Technology, Actions Technology, Core Guide Technology, etc. rose by more than 10%. 4. ChatGPT and computing power concept stocks collectively adjusted, but the decline narrowed in the afternoon. 5. Individual stocks fell more and rose less. About 2,600 shares in the two cities were green, with a turnover of 869.5 billion yuan today. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.02%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.16%. 6. In terms of daily quota balance, the net inflow of northbound funds as of the closing of A shares was 3.9 billion yuan; in terms of transaction volume, the net purchase of northbound funds exceeded 2 billion yuan. 7. ETFs in major industries rose and fell mixed. Chip ETFs rose 2.55%, semiconductor ETFs rose 2.55%, and artificial intelligence AI ETFs fell 1.2%.
[A-shares closed up: Shanghai stock index rose 0.54% in a V-shaped rebound and hit a new high in the stage, and the Chinese prefix and chip sectors collectively broke out]

1. The Shanghai stock index rebounded in a V shape again today. With the help of financial stocks in the afternoon, it hit a new high since this round of rebound.

2. The Chinese prefix sector broke out collectively. Zhongcheng, China Shipbuilding Technology, Offcn Hi-Tech rose by the daily limit, China Railway Assembly rose by more than 15%, and China Satcom, China Communications Construction, China Shipbuilding, and CRRC rose by more than 5%.

3. Chip stocks were strong throughout the day. Biwin Storage, Qipai Technology, Tongfu Microelectronics, Kangqiang Electronics rose by the daily limit, Xiaocheng Technology, Actions Technology, Core Guide Technology, etc. rose by more than 10%.

4. ChatGPT and computing power concept stocks collectively adjusted, but the decline narrowed in the afternoon.

5. Individual stocks fell more and rose less. About 2,600 shares in the two cities were green, with a turnover of 869.5 billion yuan today. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.02%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.16%.

6. In terms of daily quota balance, the net inflow of northbound funds as of the closing of A shares was 3.9 billion yuan; in terms of transaction volume, the net purchase of northbound funds exceeded 2 billion yuan.

7. ETFs in major industries rose and fell mixed. Chip ETFs rose 2.55%, semiconductor ETFs rose 2.55%, and artificial intelligence AI ETFs fell 1.2%.

