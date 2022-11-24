1. The three major indexes opened higher and moved lower today, and all closed slightly lower. The heavyweight stocks headed by the Chinese prefix weakened, and the SSE 50 fell by more than 0.5%.

2. Pharmaceutical stocks strengthened again in the afternoon, led by traditional Chinese medicine and new crown drugs. Yiling Pharmaceutical hit the daily limit, Fangsheng Pharmaceutical, Jinling Pharmaceutical, and Kangyuan Pharmaceutical closed their boards.

3. Sodium battery concept stocks have collectively soared, Tongxing Environmental Protection, Fengshan Group, Duofuoduo, and Transart Technology have closed their boards.

4. In terms of decline, stocks with the initials of China fell into adjustment. COSCO Haike fell by the limit in late trading, and China Aluminum International, China Railway Assembly, COFCO Science and Technology, etc. fell more than 6%.

5. Individual stocks went up and down, and the turnover of the two cities was 748.1 billion yuan today. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.25%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.15%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.21%.

6. In terms of daily quota balance, the net inflow of northbound funds as of the closing of A shares was 3.3 billion yuan; in terms of transaction volume, the net purchase of northbound funds was 1.2 billion yuan.

7. ETFs in major industries rose and fell mixed. Real estate ETFs rose 1.7%, medical and health ETFs rose 1.5%, information technology ETFs fell 1.2%, and 5G ETFs fell nearly 1%.