Quickmail President Marc Ernis shares why Quickmail is being sold to the Post Office.

Quickmail President on the sale of the postal competitor to Swiss Post: “Does the postman really have to go to every mailbox every day”?

From St.Gallen, Quickmail wanted to compete with Swiss Post. Also on the letter market, where Swiss Post still holds the monopoly for items up to 50 grams. The experiment seems to have failed. The company is sold – to the post office of all places. Politicians failed to liberalize the market in good time, says Quickmail Board President Marc Erni.

Because Swiss Post still has a partial monopoly in the mail market, the private postal service provider Quickmail mainly distributes advertising mail.

Quickmail started in St.Gallen in 2009 with the vision of defying the post office. The hoped-for liberalization of the mail market never came. The investors no longer believed in a successful future for the company – and sold the company to the post office. Marc Erni, partner at asset manager Verium, who took over Quickmail in 2018, reveals more about the background to the decision.

