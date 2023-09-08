Quite ordinary this time: That’s the name of Musk’s new twins

(Archive image) Elon Musk is said to have flexed his muscles for an X-Test. JOEL SAGET / Contributor

Elon Musk and Neuralink CEO Shivon Zilis’ twins have unexpectedly normal names.

Biographer Walter Isaacson revealed their names in a Time cover story. They are called: Strider and Azure

Musk’s kids with Grimes have very different names — most notably their son X Æ A-Xii.

Some of Elon Musk’s children may have unconventional names, but his twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis have surprisingly normal names.

Musk biographer Walter Isaacson revealed the twins’ names in a cover story for Time Magazine published on Wednesday. The story is based on Isaacson’s upcoming biopic about the billionaire.

Isaacson interviewed Musk at Zilis’ Austin home in March, according to Time Story. The author met Musk and Zilis carrying the twins – Strider and Azure – on their laps.

The names of Zilis’ twins are relatively straightforward when compared to the names Musk and musician Grimes gave their two children.

Not X Æ A-Xii this time

Musk named his son X Æ A-Xii Musk – pronounced “X AI Archangel” – and his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Grimes later said in a post on X in March that they have now changed their daughter’s name to “Y” (pronounced why in German).

The serial entrepreneur may be a busy man, but he’s found the time to have nine children with three partners. In addition to his four children with Zilis and Grimes, Musk has five children with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

Last year, Business Insider first revealed that Musk was secretly having twins with Zilis in November 2021. A day after the report was published, Musk wrote in a post on X that he was “doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.”

“A collapsing birth rate is by far the greatest threat to civilization,” the X-Post, published July 7, said.

