Quo vadis, German economy? An update.

In addition, the hoped-for surge in demand from China turned out to be a flash in the pan. The economy of the People’s Republic is still suffering from the problems in the real estate sector. Unemployment, especially among young people, is high, and there is great uncertainty among companies after the rigid state intervention in the corona pandemic. Purchasing managers are skeptical about the future. At 49.0 points, the indicator based on surveys is below the critical mark of 50 points, which separates the expansion from the contraction area.

So far, the hopes of economic experts that private consumption will pick up have also remained unfulfilled. The stubbornly high inflation – in June it was 6.4 percent – gnaws at the purchasing power of the citizens. The consumer climate index determined by GfK has recently fallen further. The wage settlements have so far not compensated for the inflation across the economy. The economists at Commerzbank do not expect real wages to rise again until next year.

