Quota 96 to retire early: what it is, how it works, who is entitled to it

One of the hot topics on the government table is the question of pensions. From Quota 103 to Quota 96 the range of solutions is wide. Let’s start from Quota 96. Who would it be for? It applies only to workers engaged in onerous and strenuous activities which would allow early exit with 61 (or 60) years of age and 35 of payments. Added to this is Quota 41 “contributory” and the extension of Quota 103. Everything will depend on the economic maneuver that will be launched in the autumn: at that point it will also be clearer whether the government will be able to allocate the necessary resources for outgoing flexibility, still the crucial issue linked to the pension package. The role of the unions represents a thorn in the side of the Meloni government and between now and the autumn it is certain that they will ask for clarity on a very hot topic that affects millions of workers.

How Quota 96 works

How does Quota 96 work, the early pension being examined by the Government for 2024? It is clear that this is an early exit from work and that it cannot affect all job categories. This is a form of early retirement currently being examined by the Executive committed to writing the 2024 pension reform. It only concerns workers engaged in onerous and strenuous activities, i.e. leaving at 61 (or 60) years of age and 35 of payments. Not only that: a further lowering of the retirement age to 60 years was also proposed at the table and in the discussion phase and there was talk of a possible exit with Quota 95. The latter hypothesis is a far-fetched one. More feasible – but, as mentioned, will depend on the resources that the government will be able to put in place -, however, Quota 96.

The difference with Ape sociale and Option donna

You can leave your job early in two other ways: either with the social APE or with the women’s option, but unlike these two formulas, with Quota 96 no other requirements would be needed. Therefore, only those who carry out a onerous activity would be considered among the possible beneficiaries of Quota 96. Who is it about? Primary and pre-primary school teachers and similar professions, health technicians, warehouse management workers and similar professions, qualified professions in health and social services, beauty care operators; qualified professions in personal and similar services, craftsmen, skilled workers, farmers, operators of plants and machinery for the extraction and initial treatment of minerals, operators of plants for the transformation and hot working of metals, operators of furnaces and other plants for the processing of glass, ceramics and similar materials, operators of plants for the transformation of wood and the manufacture of paper, operators of machinery and plants for the refining of gas and petroleum products, for basic chemistry and fine chemicals and for the manufacture of chemical-derived products; operators of plants for the production of thermal energy and steam, for the recovery of waste and for the treatment and distribution of water, operators of mills and mixers, operators of furnaces and similar plants for the thermal treatment of minerals, semi-skilled workers of stationary machinery for mass production and assembly workers, operators of stationary machinery in agriculture and the food industry, drivers of vehicles, mobile and lifting machinery, unskilled personnel involved in moving and delivering goods, unskilled personnel in cleaning services of offices, hotels, ships, restaurants, public areas and vehicles, porters and similar professions, unskilled professions in agriculture, green maintenance, livestock, forestry and fishing, unskilled professions in manufacturing , in mineral extraction and construction. All professions included in Annex 3 of the 2022 Budget Law and also confirmed in the 2023 Budget Law.

