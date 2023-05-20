Home » Rabot Charge wants to reduce charging costs for e-cars
Business

Rabot Charge wants to reduce charging costs for e-cars

by admin
Rabot Charge wants to reduce charging costs for e-cars

WirtschaftsWoche: Jan, you have one minute in the elevator with a potential donor. What’s your elevator pitch?
With our flexible charging electricity tariff, we ensure that owners always charge their electric cars when electricity is cheapest. In this way, we ensure that our customers can lower their average electricity costs and at the same time use greener electricity. This is done using a smart solution that we use to charge electric cars whenever there is a lot of renewable energy in the grid and the electricity is cheap as a result.

See also  Wall Street awaits Fed, focus on warnings Dimon (JP Morgan). Credit Suisse: exaggerated Disney sell off, upside margin + 27%

You may also like

To the G7 summit – violations of sanctions...

Terna: electricity consumption down in April 2023

What the NATO exercise Air Defender means for...

Olidata approves the financial statements, profit of 9.5...

News – News: Floods in Italy drive more...

Eni places two 4-year and 10-year bonds for...

GMail: Google’s big deletion plan – What users...

Murder of a 70-year-old in Corvetto: the partner...

Russia – ICC is undeterred after Russian action...

Trust Systema! closes 2022 with growth: profit of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy