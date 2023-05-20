Rabot Charge wants to reduce charging costs for e-cars

WirtschaftsWoche: Jan, you have one minute in the elevator with a potential donor. What’s your elevator pitch?

With our flexible charging electricity tariff, we ensure that owners always charge their electric cars when electricity is cheapest. In this way, we ensure that our customers can lower their average electricity costs and at the same time use greener electricity. This is done using a smart solution that we use to charge electric cars whenever there is a lot of renewable energy in the grid and the electricity is cheap as a result.