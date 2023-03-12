4
Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:
Morning Briefing vom 09.03.2023
Brussels wants 10 percent of Europe’s demand for strategically important raw materials to be mined in the EU. Will the step towards economic independence succeed?
Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:
Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit
See also Most of the new energy vehicle sector fell, Lucid fell more than 16% | New energy vehicles_Sina Finance_Sina Network