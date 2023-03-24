Liquefied gas has allowed Europe to “save” itself from Gazprom’s cuts, getting through the winter without blackouts. But the eagerness to procure new regasification terminals risks turning out to be excessive: within a few years we could realize that we have spent billions of euros, mostly public money, for a mammoth supply of plants compared to the real energy security needs.

That’s what he claims a study dell’Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa), centro di…