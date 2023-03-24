Home Business Race for regasification terminals in Europe, but do we really need that many?
Business

Race for regasification terminals in Europe, but do we really need that many?

by admin
Race for regasification terminals in Europe, but do we really need that many?

Liquefied gas has allowed Europe to “save” itself from Gazprom’s cuts, getting through the winter without blackouts. But the eagerness to procure new regasification terminals risks turning out to be excessive: within a few years we could realize that we have spent billions of euros, mostly public money, for a mammoth supply of plants compared to the real energy security needs.

That’s what he claims a study dell’Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa), centro di…

See also  The total retail sales of consumer goods in July was nearly 3.5 trillion yuan. The retail sales of consumer goods in urban and rural areas increased by more than 8% year-on-year.

You may also like

Credit Suisse and Svb, Italian banks safe: “High...

Desalinated and obtained from the air, water: how...

Safe haven account of Banca Mediocredito, is it...

Piazza Affari ends the eighth in the red...

Deutsche Bank collapses on the stock market: tsunami...

US banks, deposits migrate to money market funds...

SVB-Credit Suisse risk on Italian banks? Fabi replies

[Hong Kong News]Hundreds of billions of Chinese assets...

Secondary ticketing, new Agcom fine to Viagogo for...

Work, over 100,000 jobs created at the beginning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy