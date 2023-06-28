Rackete defamation, the Senate room “saves” Salvini

With 82 votes in favour, 60 against and 5 abstentions, the Assembly of Palazzo Madama approved the document of the Giunta for parliamentary elections and immunities

Those expressed by Matthew SalviniMinister of the Interior and Senator of the Republic in 2019, “are opinions expressed by a member of Parliament and fall” therefore within the scope of article 68 of the Constitution (“Members of Parliament cannot be held accountable for the opinions expressed and of the marks given in the exercise of their functions”).

With 82 votes in favour, 60 against and 5 abstentions, the Assembly of Palazzo Madama approved the document of the Junta for parliamentary elections and immunities which denied the authorization to proceed against the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, accused of defamation to Milan. The senators were called to decide whether the sentences posted on social media by the then owner of the Interior Ministry aimed at Carola Racketecommander of the Sea Watch 3the ship of the Ong engaged in the Mediterranean in the rescue of migrants, whether or not they belong to the sphere of unquestionability which he enjoys as a senator. In the summer of 2019, on the social networks of Salvini the commander of Sea Watch 3 was referred to as a “German mint”, “accomplice of the smugglers and traffickers” and “braff”.

