Radici Group doubles in China, polymers for electric cars

After almost 16 years of presence in China, two leases and as many moves, Radici Group is today celebrating the inauguration of its first owned factory. Over 36,000 square meters of plant that saw the light of day in the industrial park of the city of Suzhou, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, where many Italian industrial realities have historically found homes. The area, for which 35 million were invested, was designed to double the production of engineering plastics, in which the group is a global player, thus expanding capacity to a further 30,000 tonnes/year and becoming the largest pole worldwide .

Goodbye to the endothermic engine

With the farewell to the internal combustion engine – a deadline drawn up by the European Union with the Fitfor 55 package – the automotive sector is today strongly concentrated on metal replacement: the lightening of the components is mainstream and polymers lend themselves to being the natural substitutes for metal alloys inside cars, thus reducing emissions and guaranteeing performance that is sometimes even better given the characteristics of resistance to heat and movement. Hence also Radici’s decision to allocate an important part of the space in the new plant to research and development. «The Suzhou plant was built in record time – explained Angelo Radici -, the building is very beautiful and meets all the criteria of the green technologies available today. Furthermore, it can in turn be expanded: the vision behind the project is long-term, in line with our internationalization strategy, understood as proximity to the customer. For this reason we have also invested in new machinery and high-tech production lines».

The new factory

The opening of the new site was an obligatory step, the natural consequence in the face of a market, that of technopolymers, which has grown exponentially (+40%) and which has left Europe behind. Taking into account that 30% of electric cars worldwide are produced in China, it is easy to understand how much the automotive sector can still expand. The big acceleration also carries a date. «It was 2021 – explains Cesare Clausi, Global Sales Director Radici Group High Performance Polymer – when demand exploded, immediately after the pandemic, and everything got going again. Precisely then, thanks to the long experience and knowledge of the market, Radici was not found unprepared: the request was met, a step that allowed us to consolidate relationships with major customers who saw in our group a reliable partner».