Italian radio is fine. If advertising investments in the month of February, surveyed by the FCP-Assoradio Observatory, grew by 22.3% (+16% in the first two months), there is also optimism for those – arriving – in March. In 2022 the radio reached 33.8 million Italians, with a penetration percentage of 64.8%, up from 63.9% in 2021 and 63.6% in 2020, while in 2019 pre-Covid it had 34.8 million listeners with 65.5% penetration. The numbers, based on Ter (Radio Editors’ Table) data, were presented during the Radioplus meeting in Milan, organized by FCP (Federation of Advertising Dealers) and Assoradio to take stock of the medium’s state of health.

The minutes of listening are growing

In 2022, the average quarter of an hour gathered 6.3 million listeners, against 6.1 in 2021 and 6.2 in 2020, while in 2019 they settled at 6.4. Listening time in 2022 reached 210 minutes a day, an increase also compared to 2019 (205). The target audience is generation x (76% penetration, +1.4% on 2021), followed by millennials (73%) and generation z (68%).

Prevailing medium car radio

The potential growth drivers of radio are omnichannel, social presence, digital audio content, relationship with the territory. If in 2022 the predominant means by which it is listened to is still the car radio, which reaches 23.7 million Italians (+2.7% on 2021), the most significant growths are recorded for smart speakers (+29.2% per 1 million listeners) and smartphones (+4.3% for 3.4 million people): the daily listening curve has changed, no longer concentrated only when traveling by car. Radio creates a community that expands beyond listening: 80% of users use social media. It has new formats: livestreaming, catch up radio, podcasts. Finally, it collects interest in local events, in which 56% of listeners participate. It was 69% in 2019, 44% in 2021. According to FCP-Assoradio estimates, we are talking about 11 million people in 2022.