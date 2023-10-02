RadioTER, Silvestri: «We are the only point of reference». At work with UPA and UNA

Listen to the audio version of the article

The RadioTER survey is «the only measurement reference for Italian radio». And in addition, the company is working with Upa (advertising investors) and Una (companies that deal with communication and advertising) to move to the JIC (Joint Industry Committee) model with the aim of «building the JIC during 2024 to give the new survey will be launched in 2025″, adapting to Agcom indications.

These are the key points of the press release from Tavolo Editori Radio (Ter) – a company which takes care of the survey of radio audiences in Italy and which includes the editors of the various broadcasters – which after months of silence intervenes in the matter concerning the survey of the audiences put heavily questioned by Rai which left itself out of the company by contesting the publication of the measurement data.

The first clarification is on the survey itself: «TER – we read in the note – is owned by almost all of the public and private, national and local production components of Italian radio. Among the statutory purposes, the main one is to monitor radio listening in Italy. Consequently, TER carries out the survey using primary research institutes: GfK Italia Spa and Ipsos Srl (as regards the main survey) and Doxa Spa (as regards the parallel survey). The Investigation is also subject to control by a third party, PWC Advisory Spa, one of the main players worldwide. The research activities take place in full compliance, by the implementing entities, with the rules indicated by the Authority which, for this purpose, has been constantly informed – over the years – of the participatory structure, the governance system adopted and the criteria research methodologies”.

The investigation has therefore always been conducted “in compliance with the criteria of methodological correctness, transparency, verifiability, inclusiveness and subject to certification by independent parties”. Ter therefore «is the only entity with the maximum representativeness of the entire reference sector and over time it has constantly maintained a conduct based on full compliance with the indicated criteria. As for the “judicial initiatives aimed at inhibiting the publication of the Survey data in their complexity and/or the data of some individual publishers”, they have been “entirely rejected by the competent judicial authority. Ter therefore deems it appropriate to underline how – at present and until the shared identification of an evolution – the RadioTER Survey is the only reference for measuring Italian radio”.

«However, it is important to highlight how the spirit that drives TER’s activity is based on the future and on the continuous search for those evolutions that can accompany the Radio in offering the greatest depth of analysis to the market and to all stakeholders» declared the President by TER Federico Silvestri (who is also General Director of Media & Business of the 24 Ore Group which publishes this website) «and this is what we anticipated to the Authority, confirming our will and availability to adapt to the indications and requirements of AGCOM regarding to the need for the timely adoption of the model and structure of the JIC and to implement the indications relating to the methodological evolution of the investigation”.

