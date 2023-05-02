Home » Rafael Leao and Calabria at the Lazza concert in Milan. VIDEO
An event the concert of Lazza al Mediolanum Forum in Assago (Milan). Among the many VIP spectators on the evening of Sunday 30 April, there were also two AC Milan players, Raphael Leo e David Calabria. And the singer, runner-up to San Remo, being an avid Rossoneri fan, he also briefly invited the two players to go on stage with him, showing the shirt received as a gift from the two. As reported by the newspaper Il Giorno, the two players then returned to the audience for the rest of the concert, not before Lazza reiterated: “If there’s anyone whistling, they can go to ***. Go Milan”.

Lazza: feat with Leao if Milan beat Inter in the Champions League

Lazza also made a promise a few days ago: if Milan reach the Champions League final by beating their cousins ​​Inter, he will make a feat together with Rafael Leao. The Portuguese is in fact a great music lover and has even recorded a disc entitled “Beginning” using the stage name of Way 45.

