Raffaella Fico and Cristiano Ronaldo. The confession

Raffaella Fico and Cristiano Ronaldo

Raffaella Fico and Cristiano Ronaldo

Not just Balotelli. Before meeting Super Mario, showgirl Raffaella Fico had a relationship, never officially confirmed on the other side, with Cristiano Ronaldo. As she writes Milan liverecently Fico has returned to talk about this liaison, which is now quite dated.

Many have thought over the years that it was just a hoax, or a gossip machination to give visibility to Fico. But the ex gieffina does not go back, on the contrary, she confirms that she had an 11-month relationship with Ronaldo.

“He was kind, he courted me. At the time I didn’t even know who he was, I was a twenty-one year old girl”, Fico confided to Piero Chiambretti some time ago. “Me instead of Georgina Rodriguez now? I never thought, she is not a thing that fascinates me,” he added. Raffaella Fico recently turned 33 and announced that she is single: her last liaison, that of her with the entrepreneur Giulio Fratini, has already come to an end.

