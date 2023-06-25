Raggi “hot potato”: Feltri-Senaldi fined for the first page of Libero

“Hot potato”: fine for Feltri and Senaldi

In the end came the sentence to a cor poses a fine for Vittorio Feltri and Pietro Senaldi, respectively columnist and director in charge of the newspaper Libero. As reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano, the Court of Appeal of Catania confirmed the first instance sentence which sentenced Feltri (current municipal councilor of Fratelli d’Italia in Milan) to a 11,000 euro fine and Senaldi to a 5,000 euro fine for defaming in the press the then mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi”.

The reference is to the famous front page of the Milanese newspaper of 10 February 2017, writes il Fatto, “on which stood out in large letters, in fact, the writing “Boiling Potato” and the photo of the first city in the capital at the time. The Court of Appeal confirmed the right to compensation for damages, to be defined in the civil court. In reform of the first instance sentence, Senaldi’s suspension of sentence was also revoked. Journalists have always defended themselves by speaking of a “metaphor” which referred to a “situation of great difficulty” in which one risks getting burned. But the botched pun on the front page was an obvious allusion to the controversies that had invested the then new mayor Raggi at the time”.

