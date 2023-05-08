Rai after Fuortes. Sergio waiting for Rossi in ’24. Coletta jumps

Rai, earthquake with the resignation of Carlo Fuortes

What happens in Rai after the resignation of the CEO Carlo Fuortes? According to Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate, as pro tempore CEO he will be promoted Roberto Sergionow at the end of his mandate and plenipotentiary in the Rai home radios (a figure that is liked across the board by all parties, majority and opposition). All while waiting for the former director Gianpaolo Rossi (Brothers of Italy share) to become managing director next year, unless they make him weigh utterances in the past on high state offices.

Another important change coming will be the farewell of Stefano Coletta, editor of Prime Time. The Sanremo “disaster” is in the sights with proceedings also underway at Agcom. According to centre-right sources, Coletta is allegedly in the dock both for the hidden advertising during the Festival and for the harmful messages launched by Blanco and Fedez. Ultimately, they assure from the centre-right, she will be “saved” Monica Maggioni (now director of Tg1). A role will certainly be found for her even after the revolution of the Meloni government.



Subscribe to the newsletter

