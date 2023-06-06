Home » Rai and Mediaset, the hypothesis of a merger between the towers returns
Business

Rai and Mediaset, the hypothesis of a merger between the towers returns

by admin
Rai and Mediaset, the hypothesis of a merger between the towers returns

MILANO — Robert Cecattonew CEO of Rai Way reopens the towers dossier, the one that aims to put together the antennas that transmit the public TV signal, with those of the rivals No Towers, which incorporated the Mediaset infrastructure. The industrial consolidation operation had already been studied by the Draghi government, which had issued a special Dpcm to change the statute of Rai Way, and allow Rai to fall under the majority of the company listed on Piazza Affari.

See also  Funeng Technology disclosed that the 2021 performance report will increase revenue without increasing profits and losses will further expand | Power Battery_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Payment transactions of the future – Post President...

Today’s horoscope June 6, 2023 sign by sign...

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up dam –...

Slightly declining start in Piazza Affari

Study: VCs rely so heavily on their gut...

Stock market, cautious departure for Europe. In Piazza...

Continuing and Optimizing New Energy Vehicle Purchase Tax...

Flex Capital buys into Lawpilots

Elly Schlein’s pussy-free fixation… will it pass?

Baerbock and Heil will discuss these economic issues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy