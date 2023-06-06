Rai and Mediaset, the hypothesis of a merger between the towers returns

MILANO — Robert Cecattonew CEO of Rai Way reopens the towers dossier, the one that aims to put together the antennas that transmit the public TV signal, with those of the rivals No Towers, which incorporated the Mediaset infrastructure. The industrial consolidation operation had already been studied by the Draghi government, which had issued a special Dpcm to change the statute of Rai Way, and allow Rai to fall under the majority of the company listed on Piazza Affari.