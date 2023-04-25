Rai, Annunziata-Fini and Vespa-La Russa. Fdi’s war on “Half an hour more”

Rai: in the Vespa broadcast after Tg1, 13 hosted out of 16 on the DX

In Rai a real war has begun, Fdi did not like being hosted by Finished from the Annunziata and above all the explicit invitation to Melons to use the language of clarity sui anti-fascist values. Brothers of Italy now – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – attacks head down: under accusation ends the “propaganda” by Lucia Annunziata, who on Sunday at “Mezz’ora in più” allowed herself – this is what they accuse her – of pull over il 25 April at the mismanagement of migrants by the government. But above all (it is the unsaid that burns the most) because the former leader of AN, Gianfranco Fini, guest of honor of the show, urged the premier to openly declare that she is anti-fascist. A knockout blow after days and days of controversy for the distinctions, the reluctance on the part of Ignazio Russia&c. on the eve of the feast of Liberation.

And therefore – continues the Fact – vendettaterrible revenge. First with a hail of statements against the journalist for “the constant campaign against il government Meloni” and then with the countermove: tonight Russia will be a guest at “Five minutes“, Bruno’s program Vespa. The President of the Senate will accept the invitation of Finish or he will limit himself to repaying him and Annunziata. Yes, because despite the concerns of the Brothers of Italy, there does not seem to be a climate in Rai for hunting the melonian. On the contrary, Vespawhich since he started the post-TG insight strip two months ago, he has had political guests in 16 pointer per 13 times He hosted exponents of the centre-right (including Giorgia Meloni at her debut).

