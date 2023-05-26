Rai appointments, Conte got smart. The M5s abstains in the CDA and takes cadreghe

Rai divides Pd-M5s; Conte, square against the government

Also there Rai divides the Pd and the 5 star movement. The councilor is on the board From May, in the M5s share, abstained, causing the irritation of the other opposition forces. “It is not correct to say that councilor Di Majo’s abstention vote on the board unlocked the centre-right’s game on the Rai appointments is not correct”, the pentastellati say in a note in Rai surveillance.

“His abstention – a note explains – is in full line with the vote expressed in the previous board of directors on the new managing director, and evidently expresses the will to avoid an a priori confrontation prejudicial to the company and evaluate the next moves of the current governance and government in general”. “We await them at the test bench of the next company decisions and above all on the prospect of a real reform of the public service“, thesis.

“Who knows if Elly Schlein, Francesco Boccia and company singing they noticed the enlargement of the right-wing majority to M5s? Or they will continue to pursue Giuseppe Conte who, in agreement with President Meloni, occupied everything he could “, he attacks Naples, from Action. And the deputy of Az-Iv Faraone use the weapon of irony. “New installment of the epic M5s: the story of the tough fight unleashed by our heroes against the Meloni government. Even on nominations Rai they fought like lions, but in the end they had to give way. To be continued…”.

