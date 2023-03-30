Home Business Rai, centre-right revolution almost ready. All names
Business

Rai, centre-right revolution almost ready. All names

by admin
Rai, centre-right revolution almost ready. All names

Giorgia Meloni and the Horse of Viale Mazzini

Roberto Sergio is destined to act as pro-tempore administrator

Just a few weeks away and, perhaps for the first time in history, which did not happen even at the time of the Berlusconi governments (and the Bulgarian edicts) Rai will take on a centre-right connotation. This time the Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi axis seems to hold and, on the other hand, the tensions in the opposition have paradoxically frozen the only weapon in the hands of the minorities: the Rai Supervision.

And so while the derby is taking place over the choice of the president of the interparliamentary commission (surprise Maria Elena Boschi could be voted, pace of Conte-Casalino), the center-right has put its pawns on the chessboard.

Roberto Sergio he is destined to act as pro-tempore administrator after the happy exile of Fuortes at the Scala in Milan. Giorgia Meloni will be represented by the former board member Giampaolo Rossi as general manager waiting, in the next council meeting, to assume the role of CEO.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Procter & Gamble: quarterly beats estimates, US giant improves turnover outlook. Omicron unleashes a boom in sales of cleaning products

You may also like

Politics – Merz accuses Scholz of negligence in...

Tonic start on Wall Street, Nasdaq up +1.3%

Banking crisis: More protection for your money? Apparently...

Molino Casillo partner of Ac Milan: a branded...

The San Francisco Fed’s personnel changes are showing...

Health – RKI reports 4491 new corona infections...

Superbonus, for Bankitalia it takes 40 years to...

Inflation, rent: Darmstadt and Co. – these are...

News – News: Tarantino wants to shoot his...

Arera: “Electricity bills towards a 20% drop. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy