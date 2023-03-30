Roberto Sergio is destined to act as pro-tempore administrator

Just a few weeks away and, perhaps for the first time in history, which did not happen even at the time of the Berlusconi governments (and the Bulgarian edicts) Rai will take on a centre-right connotation. This time the Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi axis seems to hold and, on the other hand, the tensions in the opposition have paradoxically frozen the only weapon in the hands of the minorities: the Rai Supervision.

And so while the derby is taking place over the choice of the president of the interparliamentary commission (surprise Maria Elena Boschi could be voted, pace of Conte-Casalino), the center-right has put its pawns on the chessboard.

Roberto Sergio he is destined to act as pro-tempore administrator after the happy exile of Fuortes at the Scala in Milan. Giorgia Meloni will be represented by the former board member Giampaolo Rossi as general manager waiting, in the next council meeting, to assume the role of CEO.

