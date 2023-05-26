Rai, Conte and the agreement with Meloni. The Democratic Party cries but takes nine seats

Rai, Giuseppe Conte and the double message to Meloni and Schlein

The appointment of the new news directors in Rai it created chaos. Lucy announced she resigned and the opposition protested against the majority that it would be took all the seats. But things – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – numbers in hand, they are very different. The right has taken a lot and the Democratic Party is tearing its clothes and shouting at the occupation, but in reality there new subdivision it was made with a perfect Cencelli: 5 directions to FdI, 5 to Lega, 2 to FI (12 in total to the centre-right), to follow with 8 to the Pd and 4 to the M5s by Giuseppe Conte. In the end, the leader of the grillini does not collect much (carbon to the direction of Rai Parliament) in exchange with Fdi. He can only be truly satisfied with the designation of Brooches on Tg1: so the 5 stars can have a preferential treatment in the proverbial political mash of the day. “Free Rai from politics“, was the motto of Giuseppe Conte.

Meloni definitely takes home the bulk of the nominations. With an all-male record: only men at the top of the 8 newspapers. Conte with this move wanted to give another sign of distance to Schlein’s Pd, choosing to go one alternative route compared to the dems. “We are only interested in one,” Conte said public service reform and for this we launched the general states in the autumn. Let’s work on it for the next legislature”. Meanwhile, he says another step towards Meloni e si allonatna da slime.

