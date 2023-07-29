Rai fee from the bill to the mobile phone, the government is studying the reform

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the payment of the fee, the government aims to go beyond the mode of payment within the electricity bills. In the short term, “the hypothesis of separating the share of investments supported by Rai from the payment of the license fee could be evaluated, including those aimed at optimizing the transmission capacity and the level of coverage of the Rai networks”. And there is talk of “300 million” which could be placed “at the expense of general taxation”. In the medium term “it is necessary to ask oneself about the forms of extension of the tax assumption”. Up to now it has been limited to the possession of a television set. But the thing would change if “the prerequisite for the tax were identified in the possession of a mobile telephone user”.

From the license fee 1.85 billion

Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, during the hearing before the Rai Supervisory Commission. With the license fee as the key theme of a discussion on the present and future of public TV which receives 1.85 billion euros from the license fee “based on the 2022 final balance and in the 2023 adjustment”.

No to diktat di Buxelles

However, the hearing of the Minister of Economy put a firm point on the idea of ​​the need to remove the fee from the bill in compliance with indications from the EU Commission. None of this and no diktat from Brussels. “Several discussions were held with the European Commission in order to verify whether the elimination of the payment of the Rai license fee was part of the achievement of the objective of the Pnrr”, in particular of the third installment, “which precisely provides for the progressive removal of the obligation suppliers to collect charges unrelated to the energy sector. These interlocutions led to the belief that these charges could remain in the bill and in the 2023 budget law, even if it is a presumption of a technical nature, a mechanism was envisaged for the progressive elimination of other improper charges, such as those relating to denuclearization no longer present in the bill from this year”.

Hypothesis of recourse to general taxation

This doesn’t mean that there isn’t a willingness to “question oneself about new possible financing models for the public service, also looking at the experience of other countries”. In this context, Minister Giorgetti reiterated that there is a “plurality of hypotheses for the reform of the Rai license fee under study” for which a “specific table has been convened at the Mef”. And therefore: “in a short-term perspective, the hypothesis could be to separate from the payment of the license fee a portion relating to the investments supported by Rai, in support, for example, of the transmission capacity”. Currently it is about “about 300 million a year which would be charged to general taxation, reducing the subscription fee”.

From the possession of televisions to telephone utilities

A change would take place “if the prerequisite becomes the possession of a mobile telephone user”. Today “there are 21 million citizens who pay for it, while there are 107 million active telephone users”. However, this mechanism would lead to “application problems relating to the calculation of utilities per household: a maximum ceiling should be identified to avoid paying a higher sum”. Any revision hypothesis “must start from a clear definition of the public service obligations, from the guarantee of investment sustainability, from a careful review of the company’s expenditure dynamics”.

