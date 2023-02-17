Seven million more payers

Thus the rate of evasion for the ordinary Rai license fee drops from 27% to a percentage below 5%. This – according to 2021 data – the impact of the introduction of Rai fee in the electricity bill. Starting from July 2016, the 90 euro television subscription fee for private use appears in the electricity bill divided into 10 monthly installments from January to October. But now something could change.

Il National recovery and resilience plan (Pnrr) in fact, it provides that the Government will increase transparency in electricity bills and eliminate, as imposed by the EU, the requirement for suppliers to collect taxes not connected to the energy sector.

“This year – said the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti – I took enormous responsibility, and I took a lot of criticism clearly from everyone, because we arrived and it remained on the bill, otherwise everything would jump, but it becomes clear that the Rai license fee will have to come out of the bill and therefore the year next time we will have to find another tool”.

Starting next year, the fee will come out of the bill

“Obviously, with the controversy over Rai, the debate on the Rai license fee has also restarted. Minister Giorgetti has declared that from next year the rent will no longer be paid in the bill. As you know the fee in the bill – he commented Matthew Renzi in his enews – it was my choice. At the time, the license fee cost 113 euros. Having made everyone pay for it led to a drop in the cost from 113 to 90. If you pay everyone, you pay less. Honest people save money, smart people pay. Because on taxes this is the golden rule: pay less, pay everyone. Now it can be said that the Rai license fee is an expensive tax, as some politicians maintain. But then one must have the strength to abolish it. As long as the Rai fee is a legal obligation, we all have to pay it. If we don’t all pay it, we go back to pre-2015 when the clever ones didn’t pay and the honest ones paid more”.

Super salaries and external agents are also targeted

“We will need to reflect on the license fee, on what Rai costs, on certain super salaries and on external agents – said the deputy prime minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini in Telelombardy -. We need to remove the Rai fee from the bill and work to reduce it, lower it or, as in other European countries, eliminate it. The role of the public service needs to be profoundly rethought, also looking at how it works in other European countries”.

From the presentation documents of the 2023 budget approved at the end of January by the Rai board of directors, it emerges that 69% of public TV resources in the current year will come from license fees. Figures which – as noted by Il Sole 24 Ore – are part of a worsening group financial position to -650 million (-541 million only by Rai, without considering the subsidiary Rai Way).

The fee income in 2021 – reports the Confindustria newspaper – amounted to approximately 1.82 billion euro, against 1.72 of the previous year, with revenues from license fees for private users of 1.71 billion against 1.64 billion of the previous year. With the introduction of the fee into the bill, the number of payers increased from 15 million to 21-22 million.

