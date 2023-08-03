Rai, from the license fee to the TV schedules: what can happen

“With Giorgetti there is an ongoing reflection which is however based on very clear principles, that of guaranteeing the economic sustainability of the service contract and therefore of the Rai industrial plan and of guaranteeing certain revenues for the public service, as happens in other European countries with which we deal”. This was underlined by the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in a hearing in the Rai supervisory commission on the Rai service contract. “With these principles, certain revenues and economic sustainability, a reflection is underway with Minister Giorgetti on how to exercise and modify the modalities of the fee,” he said.

“It is evident how the Rai service contract cannot remain impermeable to technological transformations”. According to the minister, this is a “central opportunity to take note of the many innovations that have taken place in the media market”. From Rai it is necessary “a strategy for digitization to enhance personalities and production models”added the minister.

On Rai Way: “Let’s think we can always reason with the Mef on opening up to interested parties upon entry to Rai Way as long as public control over the network as in telecommunications remains firm and clear”. Urso also returned to the controversies of recent days on the schedules, explaining that there has been no cut to investigative journalism for Rai.

With the contract “I wanted to pay particular attention to simplification. Furthermore, in the offer of the Service Contract, reference is made to investigative journalism in the dedicated chapter to information as a specific genre to give particular prominence to all the methods that concern the enhancement of the quality of information”Urso said. “Attachment 1 to the Service Contract talks about investigations. Furthermore, precisely on the basis of the Service Contract, Rai in the schedules presented to the board of directors increased the investigative journalism programs by number and quality of hours starting with Report which, moved to Sunday, has a longer duration and seriality than the last edition ” . (Ticker)