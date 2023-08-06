Rai, Laganà: “Merit is now forgotten. The talk to De Girolamo is a mistake”

Laganà (Rai board of directors): “Forgotten the merit. De Girolamo’s talk is a mistake”

“Left and right continue to mutually denounce the division. At the center remains the company with merit always in the background. To be truly pluralistic and inclusive, we must all strive to intercept even that public that does not feel politically represented, those who don’t even vote anymore”. Riccardo Laganà, Rai councilor elected by the employees, speaks in an interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Laganà doesn’t seem to agree with CEO Roberto Sergio when he claims that this is the most pluralist Rai ever. “The elimination of Roberto Saviano from the schedule is not a good example in this sense. Why was his program cancelled? In the Board of Directors, Bria and I asked but we were not given an answer. I note that this is a program already made by Rai, which also talks about the mafia. The current leadership says they are moving by addition, but in this case they acted by subtraction, moreover after an outcry from the centre-right against Saviano. Perhaps it was a sort of compensation for the Facci case, but the question of the Libero journalist was completely different”.

Laganà tells the Fact that the “the problem is that the choices made only for political affiliation only go to the detriment of merit and the many professionals present in the company. Last example, the case of Diego Antonelli, who had obtained excellent results with Rainews.it and was replaced without a valid justification”. Nunzia De Girolamo: “Her figure as a former parliamentarian, former minister and wife of an important Pd exponent seems to me to contain potential problems in terms of impartiality and impartiality. A journalist is needed for a political talk of this level”.

