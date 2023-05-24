Rai, Littizzetto: “Meloni wants to kick everyone out. But then… how does she dress?”

Rai, Luciana Littizzetto: “Do they want to do the Angelus with Nicola Porro?”

Luciana Littizzetto the “expulsion” from Rai by the Meloni government he really didn’t digest it and in one of his own last monologues during “Che tempo che fa” on Sunday evening – reads on Libero – she lashed out against the premier. First the broadside on the encounter between the Melons and the Papa: “Then you saw that Meloni went to the Pope during the week. Both of them dressed in white total white. In fact, the Pope told her “but we dressed the same”. It’s not that do they want to send the Pope away too? They want to do l’Angelus by Nicola Porro?“.

Then – continues Libero – the attack also on the look at the Alpine troops parade: “The hat with the pennayes it is camouflaging like Salvini“. Finished here? No. At this point Littizzetto shows the photo of Meloni in the company of Ursula von der Leyen. Both are wearing peach jacket and pants. And here too broadsides: “But how did she dress? Look mellon“. And finally also the barb on the European Council in Iceland: “It’s not that there she dressed up as a reindeer?” In short, Littizzetto didn’t really digest the expulsion from Rai and Fazio tried to stop her: “Please Luciana, Let’s not make the situation worse…”

