Rai, Meloni begins to think about the post-Fuortes

The Sanremo Festival with Sergio Mattarella in the audience during the first evening did not change his mind Giorgia Meloni: the leaders of the Rai they have to be changed. The controversy around the kiss and the winks from Fedez and Rosa Chemical; nor the controversies raised in the days of the Ariston. No, the premier wants a change of pace in information. And she will decide what to do after the nomination game is closed, which is now coming to life and which will close – barring surprises – next March 31st. Therefore, the presentation of Rai’s new industrial plan should also be safe, which should see the light by the end of February. A “prudent” document, without major jolts, as reported by sources accredited to Affaritaliani.it

Giorgia Meloni has therefore decided to remove Carlo Fuortes and replace him with a CEO who knows the company well. Who? All tracks converge towards Giampaolo Rossia respected man not only by Brothers of Italybut also from the rest of the centre-right. Together with him, in a renewal of the top management which must necessarily also concern the presidency, we will therefore look for a man (or a woman) of great journalistic and cultural standinga symbol of Italian TV that can represent a guarantee element for the future of the public service.

Soon to name names, but such a precise identikit certainly reduces the shortlist of eligible candidates to a few names. Someone even wishes that he could sit on that armchair Bruno Vespa has been particularly active lately, as evidenced by the Zelensky affair in Sanremo. Certainly Giorgia Meloni does not want a “quarrelsome” couple – as happened when she was a simple external spectator between Fabrizio Salini and Marcello Foa, the former top management of Rai – and will therefore choose a CEO and president who can have a fruitful and collaborative relationship right away.

