Rai, Agora: Boccia crowned for conducting? The backstory

Talk shows and day-time programmes, some indiscretions emerge relating to the morning band weblog Rai. Agorathe Rai 3 talk show, hosted by Monica Giandotti (who in this edition took over from Luisella Costamagna). According to Dagospia the broadcast will be conducted by Boccia crownedof TgR Sardegna which conducted on Rai1 “Weekly“.

The good journalist is “professionally esteemed by the Melonian intellectual (future Rai director) Giampaolo Rossi” and “is married to Ignazio Artizzuex Rai and now Chief Press Officer for Governor Christian Solinas.

Also according to Dagospia “at his side there could be a conductor at a Lega level, not yet identified”.

