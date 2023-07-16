Rai news, Cdr against the director Petrecca: distorted report on La Russa jr

Rai News 24, the CDR against the director Petrecca

Troubles begin for Paolo Petracca, the director of Rai News 24 at the altitude of the Brothers of Italy. As it reports Daily factthe editorial committee of the all news channel (the internal union of journalists) has launched very harsh accusations against Petracca.

One episode above all caused the situation to explode: the decision to “distort” an article for the RaiNews.it site on the complaint of sexual violence against Leonardo Apache La Russa, son of the president of the Senate Ignazio. The journalist in charge of packaging it would have even withdrawn her signature.

The decision came because the text – denounces the CDR – “has been distorted compared to the version you wrote”. The changes, explains the committee “consisted in removing the references to the controversies” and “would have been requested by the director with the motivation that it was not ‘news‘”. A position judged “obviously unacceptable”. And faced with requests for explanations from the internal trade union body of the editorial staff, Petrecca “preferred to write to his colleague and not respond to the Cdr, once again demonstrating his contempt for union rules”.

