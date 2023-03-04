Listen to the audio version of the article

On balance, it is the numbers that algebraically describe the paradox. Why Carlo Fuortes – the CEO of Rai first considered probable at the start, then certainly at the landing at the Maggio Fiorentino (but with a lot of denial in the city and the world) and who knows what’s still being discussed at the start, given that during the week he could see Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (but it’s not certain that, in the event, there will be talk of his departure from Viale Mazzini) – he comes out with better numbers than those of the previous board on budget. Technically it would be strengthened. Even if using certain terms, dealing with Rai, is honestly daring.

Five yeses in the Board (against 3 in the budget)

Facts first. With five yeses and two nos, Rai’s Board of Directors approved the production and broadcasting plans. A key moment for the operation of public TV. In addition to Rai president Marinella Soldi and CEO Carlo Fuortes, Francesca Bria (Pd share), Simona Agnes (Forza Italia share) and Igor De Biasio (League share) also voted in favour. Vote against, however, by Alessandro Di Majo (M5S) and Riccardo Laganà (employee representative). On January 30, on the occasion of the vote on the budget, there were 3 yeses, coming from CEO, president and Francesca Bria. Vote against for Alessandro Di Majo and abstention for Riccardo Laganà while Igor de Biasio, in Lega share, and Simona Agnes, in Forza Italia share did not participate in the vote.

Numbers and politics in Rai

Two votes earned then, one might say. So far the logic of numbers. But in Viale Mazzini we are not measured only by numbers, just as it would be simplistic (although technically correct) to analyze Rai as a company. No one can deny (except for the various managing directors who in their improvident debut interviews, as also happened with Fuortes, hasten to say that this is not the case) that politics does not give Viale Mazzini the cards. After all, Rai is still a Spa controlled 99.6% by the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the other 0.4% by Siae. The concession of a public service is involved, the appointment of 4 members takes place by the Chamber and the Senate and the bicameral Supervisory Commission has powers, including the approval with two thirds of the votes in the appointment of president and CEO.

The procurement node

In the future path of the CEO, there is no shortage of reasons to stumble. If you look closely, the last Board of Directors itself contains some. “I felt I had to vote against due to the significant amount of programs in total and partial tenders and purchases in particular in prime time up to percentages, in my opinion, industrially and economically unsustainable in the medium and long term”, summarized the director Laganà. This is for contracts, with a particular focus on the “Belve” program conducted by Francesca Fagnani which, moreover, is going like this with regard to ratings. It is to this program that Laganà refers in his note when he speaks of «the recent outsourcing of a production carried out internally up to yesterday, the use of the total contract very often determines a significant increase in costs per installment, as well as risks of critical issues and disservices production and publishing”.

The Agcom lighthouse on Sanremo and hidden advertising

Then there is the whole Sanremo case, with the decision expected at Agcom on the opening of an investigation to verify any reprehensible (and punishable) conduct regarding the showcase given to Instagram during the Festival and some cases of hidden advertising. The Authority should talk about it in its Council on 8 March, before the Rai Board meeting on 16 March. Last, but not least, there is the industrial plan deadline. Which comes at a time when Rai and outside Viale Mazzini are wondering about the future of the license fee (will it remain on the bill?) and about keeping accounts (worsening of the net financial position to -650 million). The latter worsened in the last year also due to higher energy prices and inflation.