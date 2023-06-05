Rai, Salvini stops the renewal of Damilano. Him behind the Russiagate hoax

Rai, the Damilano case and the replacements of Fazio-Annunziata

The government Melons wants to revolutionize the Raiafter the appointments of the new executives, we think about the conductors eh programs. The farewells of Fazio e announced in this sense they may not be the only ones. A busy week is opening – we read in the Corriere della Sera – for Rai grappling with a budget meetinga hearing of the leaders in the commission of Vigilance and genre directors talks with TV personalities to fine-tune the autumn schedule. Each genre director will have to interview the TV personalities and check availability (many nodes of conductors who could leave and others who could arrive are still to be untied) and agree cachet and methods of employment.

Read also: Mentana as Santoro dismantles Fazio: “Whoever leaves Rai is not a martyr”

Read also: Rai journalist what a gaffe: “On 2 June the Italians chose the monarchy”

It has not yet been decided – continues the Corriere – how they will come replaced Fabio Fazio (Alessandro Cattelan pulled himself out yesterday) and Lucia announced (in pole position Monica Maggioni who could leave the Monday evening in-depth broadcast to Francesco Giorgino), which opens the Damilano case. The conductor of The horse and the tower on Rai3 is accused by the League to have orchestrated, at the time of his direction a the Espressothe scandal of the Russian funds at the Carroccio to disfavor the leader Matteo Salvini on the eve of the European Championships. Meanwhile, the top management of the company are expected in the committee on Thursday Vigilance. Among the issues on which they will have to respond, the rally of Giorgia Melons broadcast live on RaiNews, as well as the farewells of Fazio and Annunziata.

Subscribe to the newsletter

