Rai, Santoro ready to replace Berlinguer: the great return to viale Mazzini

Rai, Michele Santoro instead of Bianca Berlinguer? The indiscretion

Among the hypotheses that Rai are considering for the replacement of Bianca Berlinguer, the return of Michele Santor could take shapeo. It should be noted that this is an indiscretion, given that the news of the resignation of the former presenter of Cartabianca it’s just a monday. Therefore “we are still taking a moment of reflection to discuss with the marketing department and make the right choice,” he said Stefano Coletta.

Rumor or not, the newspaper The truth announced it. It reads: “The space belongs to the opposition and, outside the Rai, Michele Santoro would put d’agreement both Elly’s Pd slime who wanted his former collaborator Sandro Ruotolo, both Giuseppe, in the secretariat Conteleader del M5s. Someone well-informed speaks of a phone call received by Michele and sent from Rai’s top management, but he denies it”.

